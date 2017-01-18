‘Miracle’ continues to benefit police

A little girl’s faith has raised more than $5,000 for the New Albany Police Department but the display of that faith may have been more valuable to officers than the funds.

This story began when New Albany Elementary School second-grader Miracle Hurd was saved and baptized July 31 at Victory Life Center. After than, she began looking for a purpose.

“My mom told be to go help others,” she said at the time.

At first she considered giving clothes and toys to the needy. But then she had a dream. “I saw bad guys killing cops,” she said, and the dream caused her to pray about helping police officers.

This proved to be no whim.

She immediately began asking for donations around the neighborhood, using fliers and even creating a GoFundMe page.

After a few days, she and her mother visited with New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson. She told him she planned to save $10,000 for the police department.

“In 17 years of law enforcement a lot of people have thanked me but never a child of this age,” he said a the time. “I was so moved by her visit.”

The chief said Miracle was very concerned with vests, but they are quite expensive. Instead, Robertson suggested Miracle provide some promotional items not in the police department budget. “Something to help police officers make friends,” he said.

The GoFundMe page seemed like a good idea.

“If she got 500 people to give $20, she would have her $10,000,” her mother, Jennifer, said.

The account raised $500 in the first six hours and the next week, about 60 people had raised the total to $1,760.

This past week, Miracle returned to the police department, bearing a cardboard box stuffed with bills and checks to give to police.

She had still been raising money since August and, although the GoFundMe contributions tapered off, some people still donated as much as $50 or $100 – often anonymously. “And friends at school would give me 50 cents or a dollar,” she added.

“When you think of what’s going on in the world, to have a seven-year-old girl come in is unique,” the chief said.

The money raised will indeed go for public relations material to, as the chief put it, “break the barrier down” with the public and children in particular. “Not all children feel the same way about police as Miracle does. This will help,” he said.

If her name, Miracle, seems appropriate to police, it is worth noting there is another personal significance to it.

Her mother said doctors told her she could not have children but then Jennifer found herself pregnant and the child surviving and growing. As she held her belly Jennifer kept talking about “our sweet miracle baby.” “And when we found out she was a girl we named her Miracle,” she said.

Miracle is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Hurd and told the chief that when she grows up she wants to be a soldier-doctor. “They fight off bad guys, too,” she said.

“Miracle is a special little girl,” Robertson said. “I was profoundly affected.”