Museum to have program on Mississippi quotations Thursday

Museum Moments on Thursday, Jan. 19, at noon features David Crews of Oxford (with New Albany roots) with his new book “The Mississippi Book of Quotations.”

As always Museum Moments will begin with a light lunch at 11:30, and this month it is provided by The Junta Club. And it’s free and open to the public.

Crews has compiled this collection of quotations from, and about, Mississippi, and the volume is called enriching, inspiring, and outrageous, including quotations from writers, musicians, sports heroes, civil rights icons, and everyday Mississippians.

Searing insights, homespun wisdom, banal absurdities, and raucous humor can be found from more than 250 observers including Eudora Welty, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Fannie Lou Hamer, Oprah Winfrey, Elvis Presley, Archie Manning, Morgan Freeman and John Grisham.

“Mississippians have always had a way with words, and David Crews has captured some of the best. This is Mississippi’s answer to Bartlett’s, except a lot more fun to read and less pretentious. Reading The Mississippi Book of Quotations is like having a Who’s Who of Mississippians over for dinner and getting to hear them utter their most memorable words,” said Charles Overby, former chairman and CEO of the Freedom Forum.

The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information, call 662-538-0014.