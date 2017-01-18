Museum to have program on Mississippi quotations Thursday
Museum Moments on Thursday, Jan. 19, at noon features David Crews of Oxford (with New Albany roots) with his new book “The Mississippi Book of Quotations.”
As always Museum Moments will begin with a light lunch at 11:30, and this month it is provided by The Junta Club. And it’s free and open to the public.
Crews has compiled this collection of quotations from, and about, Mississippi, and the volume is called enriching, inspiring, and outrageous, including quotations from writers, musicians, sports heroes, civil rights icons, and everyday Mississippians.
Searing insights, homespun wisdom, banal absurdities, and raucous humor can be found from more than 250 observers including Eudora Welty, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Fannie Lou Hamer, Oprah Winfrey, Elvis Presley, Archie Manning, Morgan Freeman and John Grisham.
“Mississippians have always had a way with words, and David Crews has captured some of the best. This is Mississippi’s answer to Bartlett’s, except a lot more fun to read and less pretentious. Reading The Mississippi Book of Quotations is like having a Who’s Who of Mississippians over for dinner and getting to hear them utter their most memorable words,” said Charles Overby, former chairman and CEO of the Freedom Forum.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information, call 662-538-0014.
About Lynn West
Search
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- Center Hill Baptist Church news January 18, 2017
- New Albany Garden Club plants pink tulips to honor breast cancer victims, survivors January 18, 2017
- Macedonia news January 18, 2017
- The New Century Club January 18, 2017
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- King program promotes unity for all January 18, 2017
- ‘Miracle’ continues to benefit police January 18, 2017
- County unemployment remains among state’s lowest at 4 percent January 18, 2017
- Museum to have program on Mississippi quotations Thursday January 18, 2017
- tea party animal: A "closer look," with Your Home Missionary. ♫ ...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
Recent Comments