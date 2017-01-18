NE region will benefit from furniture academy
By Lisa Bryant
General Manager
The Governor was at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Thursday this past week to announce the opening of the Furniture Academy.
This is a 28-hour program that prepares men and women to work in the furniture Industry offered at ICC and Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Here in Northeast Mississippi furniture is still a huge part of the economy giving over 20,000 men and women jobs with another 20,000 jobs with furniture suppliers or related industries.
The Governor said he wanted everyone who wanted a job to have a job. He has now revised that statement to even if you don’t want a job, one would be available.
Having this Furniture Academy insures that people who want a job will be prepared to be successful once they find that job.
I heard mentioned several times that working in the furniture industry is not just a job, but a career that can be made in this viable industry.
Northeast and ICC collaborated and came up with a curriculum that will be taught at both schools, so the students who complete the course will have the same skills when seeking a job.
Not only will they be prepared with the skills needed to be successful they will be guaranteed an interview and when hired will begin at a higher wage than someone who does not complete the course.
This is a win-win for both the employee and employer. The employee gets an advantage in finding a job and receiving a higher wage and the employer gets an employee who will not require as much training and will have an employee who will performing at a higher level.
There were a lot of people pulling together to make this Furniture Academy happen and all of Northeast Mississippi will benefit from their hard work.
