Elementary students honor King
By New Albany Gazette on January 19, 2017 in Education
First grade students at New Albany Elementary School celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by remembering how he changed the world with his own two hands. Students wrote their dreams for the world on hands to create this heart display. They read, researched, and completed directed drawings in his honor.
