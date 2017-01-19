Know Your Neighbor Better – Joey Watson
Joey is from New Albany but was away for awhile.
Now he can be seen around town in his role as deputy code enforcement officer and building inspector for the city
Name: Joey Watson
Age: 39
Hair color: Black (salt and pepper)
Eye color: Green
Community where you live: Pleasant Ridge
Where you were born: New Albany
Other places lived: Prentiss County
Marital status: Single
Family: No answer
Present occupation: Deputy Code Enforcement Officer for City of New Albany
Past occupations: Service technician for Jesco
Education: Associate degree in electronics from Northeast Mississippi Community College
Group affiliations (including church): None
Nickname: I’ve had all kinds but they are not printable
Pets: Not currently
Hobbies: Photography, painting (mostly oil), anything artsy
Skills most people don’t know I have: Art in general but now I am making wooden rings
Favorite food: What doesn’t eat me; Mexican, Japanese, just about all
Favorite TV show: Anything that’s Sci-Fi
Favorite movie: Sci-Fi on Netflix
Favorite music artist or group: Rock and metal
Favorite or most recent book or author: Patrick Rothfuss (contemporary fantasy writer)
Do you have a favorite quote? Not really
Favorite amateur sports team: I don’t keep up with sports
Favorite professional sports team: Same as above
TV commercial I like the least: I don’t watch any commercials; it’s all DVDs, Netflix, etc.
Store or business you wish New Albany had: Something that sells comics, art supplies, music
Person I admire most: Someone who is honest and trustworthy
What you do to relax: Paint, fiddle with stuff with my hands
Place I would like to visit: Scotland
Position on alcohol: In moderation
Habit I would most like to get rid of: Tobacco
What career I secretly wish I had pursued: Graphic Artist
What I am most proud of: My kids. They’re good kids; they turned out all right.
What I think our community needs most: Helping people in need. We do it now but even more would be good.
