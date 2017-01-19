Know Your Neighbor Better – Joey Watson

Joey is from New Albany but was away for awhile.

Now he can be seen around town in his role as deputy code enforcement officer and building inspector for the city

Name: Joey Watson

Age: 39

Hair color: Black (salt and pepper)

Eye color: Green

Community where you live: Pleasant Ridge

Where you were born: New Albany

Other places lived: Prentiss County

Marital status: Single

Family: No answer

Present occupation: Deputy Code Enforcement Officer for City of New Albany

Past occupations: Service technician for Jesco

Education: Associate degree in electronics from Northeast Mississippi Community College

Group affiliations (including church): None

Nickname: I’ve had all kinds but they are not printable

Pets: Not currently

Hobbies: Photography, painting (mostly oil), anything artsy

Skills most people don’t know I have: Art in general but now I am making wooden rings

Favorite food: What doesn’t eat me; Mexican, Japanese, just about all

Favorite TV show: Anything that’s Sci-Fi

Favorite movie: Sci-Fi on Netflix

Favorite music artist or group: Rock and metal

Favorite or most recent book or author: Patrick Rothfuss (contemporary fantasy writer)

Do you have a favorite quote? Not really

Favorite amateur sports team: I don’t keep up with sports

Favorite professional sports team: Same as above

TV commercial I like the least: I don’t watch any commercials; it’s all DVDs, Netflix, etc.

Store or business you wish New Albany had: Something that sells comics, art supplies, music

Person I admire most: Someone who is honest and trustworthy

What you do to relax: Paint, fiddle with stuff with my hands

Place I would like to visit: Scotland

Position on alcohol: In moderation

Habit I would most like to get rid of: Tobacco

What career I secretly wish I had pursued: Graphic Artist

What I am most proud of: My kids. They’re good kids; they turned out all right.

What I think our community needs most: Helping people in need. We do it now but even more would be good.