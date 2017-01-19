NEMCC Parade of Beauties

 

Northeast Mississippi Community College held its annual Parade of Beauties pageant on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Seth Pounds Auditorium on the Booneville campus. Freshman MaLeah Darlymple of Tuscumbia, Ala. (center) bested a field of 52 contestants to take the crown for the 2016-17 academic year. Joining Darlymple in the Top 5 of the pageant included (from left) sophomore Erin Wall of Ingomar, freshman Kasey McKee of Kossuth, Darlymple, sophomore Monica Warren of Corinth and sophomore Savannah Dixon of Corinth.

