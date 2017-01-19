New candidate enters Ward One race

After a lull for a couple of weeks the New Albany municipal races picked up another candidate late Wednesday.

Catania Spears Windom qualified to run for the Ward One alderman’s post as a Democrat.

That makes the Ward One race the most crowded with Windom facing Republican Amy Livingston and Democrat Scott Dunnam, who currently serves as alderman-at-large.

One reason for the number in the Ward One race is that incumbent Jeff Olson, after serving nearly eight years, is running for mayor as a Republican. Incumbent Democrat Tim Kent also is completing his second term.

There may be some confusion concerning which ward some candidates live in. That’s because aldermen re-drew ward lines after the 2000 Census, moving part of what historically had been Ward One on the north side of town toward the south side, and moving part of Ward Three on the south into what had been Ward One as well.

So far, only the mayor’s and Ward One races are contested, and they will not be settled until the general election in June. The others will effectively be over after the part primaries unless other candidates enter races.

Republican Keith Conlee is seeking to fill the alderman-at-large’s post being vacated by Dunnam and incumbents Police Chief Chris Robertson, Ward Two Alderman Johnny Anderson, Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White and Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker have no opponents so far.

Neither Myrtle nor Blue Springs had any qualifiers this past week according to town clerks Marie White and Jan Musgrove, respectively.

But each said some petitions had been picked up by both incumbents and challengers.

In Myrtle, five-term Mayor Joe Rials announced at the beginning of the qualifying period that he will not seek re-election but Blue Springs mayor Rita Gentry is expected to run.

Some New Albany officials’ salaries, set by aldermen, are comparatively high and others low.

The mayor receives $84,332, the police chief gets $64,226 and aldermen, who are considered part-time, receive $15,405 per year.

Accompanying are some area towns with population, mayor’s salary, aldermen’s salary, and clerk’s salary. The figures come from a study by the Stennis Institute and Mississippi Municipal League every two years. This was done for 2015.

Comparison of elected officials’ salaries from 2015

Town Population Mayor Alderman Clerk

Tupelo 37,691 $92,242 $16,932 $82,744

Oxford 20,865 $72,800 $14,000 $81,716

Corinth 15,573 $75,043 $13,500 $63,900

Booneville 8,743 $52,000 $10,314 $38,000

New Albany 8,526 $79,800 $14,666 $39,480

Batesville 7,463 $56,763 $16,776 $50,710

Pontotoc 5,625 $62,799 $11,273 $49,119

Ripley 5,395 $50,000 $12,600 $41,815

Blue Mountain 920 $10,008 $10,020 $22,922

Blue Springs 428 $4,200 $1,020 $$9,500

One can compare the salaries with towns that have comparable populations, but that does not take into account assessed valuation, tax income and other factors.

Myrtle was not included in the survey, Blue Springs and Blue Mountain mayors are only part-time and Tupelo technically has councilmen instead of aldermen. Tupelo has a council clerk as well as a city clerk.

The deadline to qualify for office is 5 p.m. March 3 for both party and independent candidates.

The party primaries will be held May 2 to determine party nominees for the June 6 general election.

If no candidate in a primary race receives more than 50 percent of the vote the top two will face each other in a runoff May 16.

If none of the candidates on the June 6 general election are opposed, that election may be dispensed with and those candidates declared winners following the primaries.

The new term of office for winning candidates will be July 3

Any registered voter in the city or respective ward may be a candidate in a party primary by filing a letter of intent and paying a $10 fee to the executive committee.

A candidate who wants to run as an independent must file a petition with 50 signatures of qualified registered voters.

New Albany candidates

Mayor

Tim Kent (I) Democrat

Jeff Olson Republican

Chief Police

Chris Robertson (I) Democrat

Alderman-at-Large

Keith Conlee Republican

Ward 1

Scott Dumman Democrat

Amy Livingston Republican

Catania Spears Windom Democrat

Ward 2

Johnny Anderson (I) Democrat

Ward 3

Kevin Dale White (I) Democrat

Ward 4

Will Tucker (I) Republican

(I) means the candidate is an incumbent in that office.