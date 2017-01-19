Planning can save 15 percent at grocer’s

Almost everyone has to grocery-shop at one time or another, and most find it a chore.

“We all need food,” Extension Agent Beth Youngblood told a group Wednesday, “but with a simple strategy you can save 15 percent and still have nutritious meals.”

The Pontotoc agent was here for an Extension Department-sponsored workshop to provide information of ways to shop better.

Many of her suggestions were common sense, but things people may not think about in a rush to get the shopping done.

“First, know how much you have to spend,” she said. “If you don’t, you will end up spending more.”

She suggests shopping weekly or every few weeks but not daily. “The more you shop, the more you buy that you don’t need,” she said.

Making a weekly menu organizes your shopping and helps you utilize items you have on hand. You then make your shopping list from the menu.

It also helps to write the list in order of the way items are stocked in the store. This prevents backtracking and helps prevent spur-of-the-moment purchases.

Finally, Youngblood said to be sure to check the store flyers for bargains each week.

Saving strategies include swapping a less expensive item such as a green vegetable in place of a more expensive one, using store brands that are less expensive and taking advantage of lower seasonal prices.

“The average shopper spends $2.17 per minute for each minute he or she is in the store,” she said. And more time means more temptations. “If you see, touch or smell something pleasurable,” you are more likely to buy, she said.

Coupons can save a lot of money but using them takes time and organization, she said. Brand names usually save less than generic and you need to read the fine print carefully to see requirements. Coupons can be printed off the internet but she cautioned that purchasing coupons is illegal.

When a person goes to the store can make a big difference, she said.

“Go when it is less crowded, usually mid-week, early or late, when you are not rushed,” she said.

Also, do not plan to shop when you are tired or hungry but do try to shop when you are alone, without the spouse and kids.

“Stick to your list, use a calculator to help and prepare to look high and low,” she said. That’s because stores often stock their most profitable items at eye level and the “bargains” are more difficult to reach. An exception is foods designed to appeal to children and, of course, they are placed at a child’s eye level.

Check those expiration dates, and remember most food is safe to use a few days after the “sell by” date, but don’t buy it after that date. “Beware of convenience foods such as that roasted chicken,” she said, although time or other factors may make buying prepared foods all right.

Finally, store labels now have to show unit prices for comparison. The price may be based on weight or volume, but should give a good idea of comparative values – if you take the time to find that information on the small stickers.

Have everything ready when you reach the check-out counter and be sure to watch the register for double-scanned items, the correct price displaying, a wrong code entered for a different item and have coupons ready.

In summary, she said, have your plan, resist gimmicks and spur-of-the-moment purchases, be rested, use coupons, compare prices and watch that register and you will save money, energy and frustration.