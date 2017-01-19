Speller Owen Cotton wins ‘olympian’ victory
Owen Cotton won the 2017 Union County Spelling Bee Tuesday night, correctly spelling “bevel,” followed by “olympian.”
The New Albany Middle School student had to spell two words to win the contest, after Ingomar’s Airionna Fooshee misspelled “ramada.”
Fooshee, who came in second place, dueled Cotton for several rounds with words like “conjecture,” “paddock,” “canasta,” “hyphen,” “petunia,” “antibiotic,” “mesa,” “chronic,” and more.
Janiya Rutherford of New Albany Middle School came in third place in the fifth round, having failed to spell “adios.”
Sixteen spellers competed in the spelling bee Tuesday.
The bee was part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the first- and second-place winners here will go on to the Mid-South Spelling Bee, held in Memphis, Tenn.
The winner here received a certificate and $100 while second- and third-place winners got certificates and $50 each.
The bee is sponsored each year by The American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 and The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72, who provide the awards.
The Union County bee was coordinated by school representatives including Amanda Moore of East Union, Sherra McElroy of Ingomar, Kim Thomas of Myrtle, Penny Heard of West Union, Glen Reeder of New Albany Elementary School and Morgan Mahan of New Albany Middle School.
Judges were Bre Anna Heard, David Moore and Shirley White, while Joanna Ozbirn was pronouncer. The Junior Auxiliary of New Albany also provided certificates and refreshments for the participants.
Participants, who were winners at their respective schools, included:
New Albany Middle School – Kaleigh Mason, Janiya Rutherford and Owen Cotton
New Albany Elementary School – Katie Favela and Nicole Strockbine
East Union Attendance Center – Mia Hutcheson, Cade Howell and Rett Johnson
Ingomar Attendance Center – Airionna Fooshee and Sarah Grace Moody
Myrtle Attendance Center – Ray Moody, Jonah Merritt and Ally Kizer
West Union Attendance Center – Max Smithey, Will Massengill and Chris Shaffer
