The Playhouse

By Camille Anding

The calendar said mid-January; my closet said fleece and wool sweaters; our backyard said dormant and dead; our pantry said soup and chili; my nightwear said flannel and socks; my makeup counter said Vaseline and Chap Stick; my shoe rack said boots and boots; my skin tones said pale and more pale; but the thermostat said 72 and hum, hum.

Wait, that’s not the hum of the heating unit. That’s a breeze coming from the A/C. Air conditioning in January? Yes, but my evergreen shrubs and camellias show obvious evidence of the plunging temps we experienced a few days ago.

My daffodils are peeking from their warm beds but hesitant about making their debut. After all, it’s still January with February and March weather waiting in the wings.

I turn to my morning devotional and read in Job. The destitute, impoverished, suffering saint had reached his spiritual limits after being falsely accused and judged by his so-called friend.

Now it was Job’s time to rant, and he began by raising accusations against his Creator. Job probably wasn’t expecting an answer, but God began to address Job with His own questions: “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Have you caused the dawn to know its place? Have you comprehended the breadth of the earth? Where is the way to the dwelling of light? Who has begotten the drops of dew? And the frost of heaven, who gives it birth?”

It was the perfect read for me on this January morning with meteorologists astounded at the seesaw temps and everyone talking (and complaining) about the unseasonable weather. The passage was another reminder that God is Creator and Sustainer of His universe. The seasons, clouds, snow – even our environment’s thermostat are under and operated by His omnipotence.

Such knowledge only adds to my joy of being His child and knowing Him as Abba Father.