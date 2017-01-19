Weather Service to visit as part of severe storm awareness, training

With the spring 2017 storm season approaching, the National Weather Service in Memphis is ramping up its preparedness efforts. From late February through late March, staff from the NWS Forecast Office will conduct coordination visits with media and emergency management staffs, storm spotter training classes, and weather safety and awareness presentations. The staff will visit approximately 15 counties during the spring 2017 tour.

Union County will be included in that tour. The visit and class will be at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the former National Guard Armory. Contact Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton at 534-1902 for registration or more information.

“The 2016 severe weather season was quite variable. We saw devastating flooding and a deadly dust storm in the spring, tornadoes in the fall, and damaging hail at the end of the year”, said Gary Woodall, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS Forecast Office in Memphis. “We must prepare for whatever the spring has in store. During our awareness tour, we aim to enhance the storm spotter network, emergency warning and communications systems, and the level of hazardous weather awareness which is in place”, Woodall added.

Coordination visits will be a featured part of the awareness tour. NWS staff members will meet with emergency officials and media outlets on each county “stop” of the tour. The NWS staff will distribute awareness material for the local officials to use in their areas.

“Issuing warnings and statements for severe weather is one of our most important jobs”, Woodall said. “However, if warnings aren’t relayed quickly, or if people don’t know how to respond properly, then the warnings will not be effective. The coordination visits help ensure that the warning system is as efficient as possible”.

The SKYWARN storm spotter training programs will also be a major part of the awareness tour. SKYWARN storm spotters are volunteers who observe and report potentially-severe weather events to the NWS and to local emergency officials.

To view the complete SKYWARN program schedule, visit http://www.weather.gov/meg/skywarn_meetings. For more information on the National Weather Service, visit http://www.weather.gov/memphis.