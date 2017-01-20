Back in Business: New Albany rejoining Union County Tournament in 2018

NEW ALBANY – After a two-year break, all five Union County schools are back in business.

The Union County and New Albany school districts have reached an agreement for the New Albany Bulldogs to return to the Union County Tournament in 2018. The agreement also lifts the ban instated by both districts in 2015 to no longer play one another in any high school sports.

“We are very excited to be back in the tournament,” New Albany High School Athletic Director Shane Sanderson said, “The Union County Tournament is a big deal, we know how important it is to both the county and the city of New Albany.”

The split between the two districts in 2015 was a mutual decision, prompted by several years where both sides were unhappy with the current state of the arrangement.

“It was no one’s fault,” Union County Superintendent Ken Basil said of the split, “We [Union County and New Albany] are like a family, we had a disagreement and felt we needed to take a break. But families come back together and now that we’ve taken a break, we are back and excited for the future.”

The new agreement includes a different rotation for the host site for the county tournament. Previously, the tournament host site was determined by alphabetical order. Going forward, the tournament will be on a two-one-two rotation beginning with East Union in 2018.

Ingomar will host in 2019, New Albany in 2020, Myrtle in 2021 and West Union in 2022 before the tournament moves back to East Union and the rotation begins again.

“We really did this for the kids,” Sanderson said, “It’s about these kids and what they are doing is creating memories that they will talk about for a long time.”

The two districts coming back together will also mark a first-time event in Fall 2017 as New Albany will host East Union for a varsity football game. The date for that game has not been officially set.