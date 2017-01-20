Playoff bound

Bulldogs secure spot with win over Braves



New Albany boys soccer playoff hopes came down to the final division match of the season, but the Bulldogs were able to take care of business and the Tishomingo County Braves by a 3-0 score.The Bulldogs were led by Joseph Rainey’s two goals and Payton Snyder added the other score. Jesus Favela and Esteban Contreras had an assist apiece in the win.“Tonight’s game had a lot of pressure involved which gave us a great taste of playoff soccer,” New Albany boys head coach Caryl Vogel said. “These boys have played a of must win games this year and found ways to come out on top even with their backs to the wall. These things will help us when it comes to the must-win games in the playoffs.”The Bulldogs overcame a 1-2 start in division play, winning four of five the rest of the division schedule to finish 5-3 in 1-4A.New Albany 7, Tishomingo County 0The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the half and wrapped up another perfect year in Division1-4A with a 7-0 win.“To be able to have seven assists on seven goals was really nice to see tonight,” New Albany girls head coach Bert Anderson said. “It shows me that we have unselfish players and they are seeing the field very well. An added bonus is the amount of playing time a lot of the younger players were able to have tonight.”Carey Beth Doyle scored three goals for the hat trick to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Josi Hill scored two goals while Sanders Goode and Becca Childers had one goal apiece.Cynthia Betancourt and Goode led in assists with two apiece, Annalyn Hogue, Katherine Gonzalez and Childers had one assist each.New Albany owns a 30-0 division record over the past five years with five division titles.“To be able to have the success the girls have had the last few years shows you how hard they work and what is expected from them every time they step onto the field,” Anderson said. “That was all started five years ago and has been passed down each year.”Division 4A playoff previewsNew Albany boys will travel to Amory to face the Panthers of Division 2-4A in the first round of soccer playoffs on Tuesday with the match set to start at 7:30.The Bulldogs and Amory met in the third week of the season with the Panthers edging out a narrow 3-2 win at home.Amory will feature the quintet of ICC soccer signees Brendan Koehn, Jake Kirkpatrick, Ryan Morgan, Aaron Pressley and Austin Rowell as the Panthers went undefeated in division with a 6-0 record and are currently 17-1 overall. Amory played in the 4A state championship game in 2016, losing to St. Stanislaus 3-1 and enter the playoffs as the number one team in 4A.The Bulldogs will counter with their own ICC signee, Joseph Rainey to lead their attack. Jesus Favela, Sergio Mejia, Sam Hickey, Perry McKinney, Drew Welborn are key senior starters that New Albany will rely on, along with Leo Castillo, who’s had a solid year in the goal.Coach Caryl Vogel led the Bulldogs to a record of 11-7-1 in his fifth year at the helm.Amory is coached by former Bulldog player and head coach, Nathan Clayton, who is in his eighth year with the Panthers.4A Girls previewNew Albany will host the first round of girls 4A playoffs for the fifth consecutive year as the Lady Bulldogs entertain Caledonia of 2-4A.Coach Bert Anderson and the Lady Bulldogs have a 14-3-1 record on the year and are ranked fifth in the state in Division 4A.Seniors Mary Day, Daisy Huerta and Cynthia Betancourt have been a force on the defensive back line and midfield respectively while another senior, Grace Thompson has a dozen shutouts at keeper for New Albany.Coach Jason Forrester’s Lady Confederates have a record of 11-6 overall and are led by Lizzie Truelock offensively.New Albany versus Caledonia girls will start at 6:00 on Monday at Kitchens Field.