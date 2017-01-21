 

Lady Urchin Power

By on January 21, 2017 in East Union, Sports

East Union takes first in Wild Warrior Invitational

East Union girls won the Wild Warrior Invitational on Saturday. Pictured front row: Sylvie McVey, Jessie Roberts, Maggie McVey, Mary Herod, Kirsten Hall, Yilah Isby. Middle left: Carrie Wilkinson, Kensie Roberts, Jorja Roberson, Kaitie Boater, Hannah Duley, Ellie McLellen. Back row: Coach Scott Duley, Claudia Hill, Katie Roberts, Emily Coggin, Liz Hall, Kirsten Dobson, Sarah Duley. Photo submitted by Dana Roberts.

The Lady Urchins of East Union powered their way to first in Saturday’s Wild Warrior Invitational powerlifting event.
East Union had ten medalists in the various classes and took home the overall team title with 50 points. Nettleton was second with 37 points and Pontotoc was third in the girls competition.
Gold medal winners for the Lady Urchins were Jessie Roberts, Kaitie Boatner and Emily Coggin.
East Union had four silver medalists, Yilah Isby, Claudia Hill, Kensie Roberts and Mary Herod.
Bronze medalists were Sylvie McVey, Katie Roberts and Liz Hall.
The Lady Urchins won their first state title in powerlifting in 2016 and are coached by Scott Duley.

