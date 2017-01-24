Falcons fall in closing seconds to Bearcats

INGOMAR – Ingomar’s fourth quarter rally fell a couple of points short on Friday as the Baldwyn Bearcats escaped the Falcon’s nest with a narrow 68-67 win in Division 1-2A basketball despite a scoring clinic that was conducted by Kelton Hall who finished with 41 points.Baldwyn led by as many as 13 points midway through the third quarter before the Falcons went on a 12-0 run to make it a tight game for the rest of the way.“We had a good crowd tonight and both sides were packed,” said Hall. “We got blown out by them (Baldwyn) last year and we weren’t going to give up. It’s a big game for us in division, but we didn’t want Coach (Grant) Goolsby to blow us out because we’d have to hear about that for a while.”Goolsby was making his first return to Ingomar as the Baldwyn head coach after serving as the assistant to Coach Jonathan Ashley last season.Baldwyn took the early lead and went to the half ahead 41-31. Ingomar started to get the shots to fall in the third quarter and outscored the Bearcats 17-12 in the period.Ingomar tied the game for the first time with 5:51 left on Clayton Stanford’s two free throws and took their first lead on Jay Pickens free throw at the 5:20 mark.The final 5:51 of the contest had five ties and nine lead changes before the Bearcats scored with 10 seconds left to get the lead for good. A desperation shot by the Falcons was no good and Baldwyn won 68-67.“Two tradition rich schools going at it and it’s classic for sure,” Goolsby said. “A lot of these people here I call family and my wife is from here (Ingomar). I love those kids and my kids just played their hearts out. I thought it was a really good game.”Hall had a phenomenal night scoring as he connected on six three-pointers, five more field goals and went 13 of 17 from the free throw line. Pickens also had a big night, scoring 18 points.Ingomar is now 14-8 overall and 3-1 in division.The Lady Falcons jumped out to an early lead of 17-3 after a quarter and 37-5 at the half and coasted to the easy win in the opener, 68-30.Lauren Thompson was the lone Lady Falcon in double figure with 23 points. Mallory Russell had nine points.The Lady Falcons improved to 22-2 on the year, 3-0 in division.