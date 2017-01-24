Lady Bulldogs shutout Caledonia in playoff opener
By Dennis Clayton on January 24, 2017 in New Albany, Sports
NEW ALBANY – The Lady Bulldogs took an early lead and relied on their defense to record the shoutout win of 3-0 over Caledonia in the first round of Division 4A girls soccer on Monday.
“Coming out and scoring the first goal in the first three minutes was key,” New Albany girls head coach Bert Anderson said. “The girls have been ready to play from the very beginning. Just being aggressive and setting the tone early were keys to the win. In the second half, it was just surviving.”
Cynthia Betancourt scored the opening goal in the third minute off a rebound in the box from eight yards out.
Sanders Goode put New Albany up 2-0 in the 10th minute and Betancourt got the assist.
Carey Beth Doyle recorded the final goal of the half and match in the 14th minute off an assist from Becca Childers for the 3-0 advantage that stood up for the remainder of the contest thanks to the defense.
Rachel Rainey, Daisy Huerta, Mary Day and Avery Robbins withstood the second half runs of the Caledonia forwards on the defensive backline and helped Grace Thompson to record the shutout in the net.
Playoff experience was also key to the Lady Bulldog win according to Anderson.
“Caledonia is young and we do have experienced players, we’re heavy with juniors and seniors and they’ve been in that position (playoffs) before,” Anderson said. Starting off quick was key to us and having that experience to be able to play a full 80 minutes of soccer was too.”
“I think having a shutout in the first round of the playoffs is very good because Caledonia is young, but they are experienced with their forwards,” Anderson said. “It’s always easy to look at the girls that scored, but the key to tonight was the back line. They were key on the counters and stopping it. When they got the ball up to the midfielders, they were able to deliver it where they were supposed to.”
New Albany improves to 17-3-1 on the season and will travel for their second round match to face the winner of Lafayette/Richland.
“We played both of them on the same day,” Anderson said. “Lafayette, we tied 0-0 and Richland beat us 2-0 on two corners. Either one of these two will be tough competition.”
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
