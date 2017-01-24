Robertson’s Lady Challenge celebrates 20th annual tournament
The Robertson’s Challenge will hit the 20-year mark on Saturday with an impressive schedule from North Mississippi and surrounding states. Booneville High School gym will host the one day event with 10 games slated for play.
Union County teams participating include East Union, who will play Alcorn Central at 10:15 and West Union will follow at 11:30 as they play Kossuth.
This year’s tournament will feature the number one team from Tennessee and third-ranked nationally, Riverdale High School (17-0) of Murfreesboro, TN as they play Hoover, AL in the 7:15 game on Saturday night. Hoover is ranked ninth in Alabama and comes in with a record of 18-5.
Riverdale features a half dozen college prospects including senior Anastasia Hayes, a Tennessee commit and juniors Alexis and Amanda Whittington who are Middle Tennessee State commits.
Another top ranked team, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy of Chattanooga, TN comes in with a number one ranking in their class and are ranked eighth nationally. Hamilton Heights has a record of 19-1 and feature a starting lineup ranging from 5’10” to 6’6”. The Lady Hawks will play Choctaw Central (17-1) from Division 3A in Mississippi.
Host school Booneville comes in with a record of 15-3 and will play Jackson Murrah (15-5) in the final game of the day at 8:30. Booneville features one of the top players in the state in Adallice Young.
Games start at 9:00 and admission will be $5.00.
9:00 Walnut vs. Tremont
10:15 East Union vs. Alcorn Central
11:30 West Union vs. Kossuth
12:45 Red Bay, AL vs. Marshall Academy
2:00 Belmont vs. Holmes County
3:30 Briarcrest, TN vs. Desoto Central
4:45 Choctaw Central vs. Hamilton Heights
6:00 Tupelo vs. Lafayette
7:15 Riverdale vs. Hoover, AL
8:30 Booneville vs. Jackson Murrah
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- Division Dominance January 17, 2017
- ‘Miracle’ continues to benefit police January 18, 2017
- King program promotes unity for all January 18, 2017
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- The Playhouse January 19, 2017
- Lady Bulldogs shutout Caledonia in playoff opener January 24, 2017
- Robertson’s Lady Challenge celebrates 20th annual tournament January 24, 2017
- Falcons fall in closing seconds to Bearcats January 24, 2017
- Lady Urchin Power January 21, 2017
- Back in Business: New Albany rejoining Union County Tournament in 2018 January 20, 2017
- tea party animal: A "closer look," with Your Home Missionary. ♫ ...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
Recent Comments