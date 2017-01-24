Robertson’s Lady Challenge celebrates 20th annual tournament

The Robertson’s Challenge will hit the 20-year mark on Saturday with an impressive schedule from North Mississippi and surrounding states. Booneville High School gym will host the one day event with 10 games slated for play.

Union County teams participating include East Union, who will play Alcorn Central at 10:15 and West Union will follow at 11:30 as they play Kossuth.

This year’s tournament will feature the number one team from Tennessee and third-ranked nationally, Riverdale High School (17-0) of Murfreesboro, TN as they play Hoover, AL in the 7:15 game on Saturday night. Hoover is ranked ninth in Alabama and comes in with a record of 18-5.

Riverdale features a half dozen college prospects including senior Anastasia Hayes, a Tennessee commit and juniors Alexis and Amanda Whittington who are Middle Tennessee State commits.

Another top ranked team, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy of Chattanooga, TN comes in with a number one ranking in their class and are ranked eighth nationally. Hamilton Heights has a record of 19-1 and feature a starting lineup ranging from 5’10” to 6’6”. The Lady Hawks will play Choctaw Central (17-1) from Division 3A in Mississippi.

Host school Booneville comes in with a record of 15-3 and will play Jackson Murrah (15-5) in the final game of the day at 8:30. Booneville features one of the top players in the state in Adallice Young.

Games start at 9:00 and admission will be $5.00.

9:00 Walnut vs. Tremont

10:15 East Union vs. Alcorn Central

11:30 West Union vs. Kossuth

12:45 Red Bay, AL vs. Marshall Academy

2:00 Belmont vs. Holmes County

3:30 Briarcrest, TN vs. Desoto Central

4:45 Choctaw Central vs. Hamilton Heights

6:00 Tupelo vs. Lafayette

7:15 Riverdale vs. Hoover, AL

8:30 Booneville vs. Jackson Murrah