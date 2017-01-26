Dashed Hopes

Bulldogs fall to Panthers in soccer playoffs



AMORY – New Albany had their playoff hopes dashed on Tuesday as the Amory Panthers defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 in Division 4A soccer.“We played a good team, we had chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net on the few that we had,” New Albany head coach Caryl Vogel said. “The defense flirted with fire the whole night, they (Amory) had only four goals which sounds like a lot, but with as many chances as they had, it’s not bad. We just couldn’t capitalize on our chances.”Amory applied the pressure early, scoring in the fifth minute as Brendan Koehn found net for the score off Austion Rowell’s assist.The Panthers struck again in the 16th minute as Rowell picked up a second assist on Cameron Koehn’s floater from 25 yards out that sneaked inside the far post for a 2-0 Amory advantage.Rowell scored the third Amory goal off Jake Kirkpatrick’s assist at the 27 minute mark to extend the Amory lead to 3-0.New Albany finally got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute on Joseph Rainey’s penalty kick following a foul inside the box against Amory and the teams went to half at 3-1.“I thought after halftime, the boys came out good,” Vogel said. “It was just a tough night, we couldn’t get a lot together.”Amory went up by 4-1 in the 48th minute on Peyton Avery’s goal to seal the win and eliminate the Bulldogs from the playoffs.“I thought we were creative in the attacking third and that we had a good pace of play in our buildup,” Amory head coach Nathan Clayton said.New Albany had eight seniors that played their final match in maroon and white on Tuesday. Rainey, Drew Welborn, Sam Hickey, Leo Castillo, Jesus Favela, Perry McKinney, Sergio Mejia and Mohamed Alsaidi are the senior class for the Bulldogs.“Losing eight seniors, especially losing Joe (Rainey) in the middle for us and he’s been playing for us ever since I’ve been here, is going to be big shoes to fill,” Vogel said. “We’ve got to find a goalkeeper for next year as well. We’re losing some quality seniors, but it’s part of the game.”The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 11-8-2.