Lady Bulldogs travel to Richland for second round
By Dennis Clayton on January 26, 2017 in New Albany, Sports
New Albany will face Richland on the road in their second round of 4A soccer playoff action on Saturday. New Albany enters the contest with a 17-3-1 record and Richland holds a 17-7 slate.
In Division 4A, Richland is ranked fourth overall while New Albany is fifth.
“Richland is very fast with and without the ball,” New Albany head coach Bert Anderson said. “Their forward will be a tough matchup for our back line, but I know they are ready for the challenge. They attack from every position on the field so we will have to communicate and be sure everyone is accounted for.”
Savanna Young leads Richland in scoring with 32 goals on the season and five assists. Hannah Sanford in next in scoring with nine goals.
Richland finished second in Division 4-4A behind Florence, who is ranked ninth overall in the state. Other notable Richland losses were to number one ranked Northwest Rankin and sixth-ranked West Lauderdale.
New Albany lost to Richland earlier 2-0 and Anderson thinks it could be beneficial in the game on Saturday.
“Having played them already does allow us to hopefully take some of the things that we didn’t do very well in the last game and be able to execute the second time around,” Anderson said. “We will definitely have to match their intensity for the entire 80 minutes.”
Division 4A girls soccer round two
New Albany at Richland – 1:00 Saturday
Amory at Florence – 12:30 Saturday
Winners will advance to Tuesday’s 4A North title game
