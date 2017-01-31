Lady Bulldogs fall to Richland in soccer playoffs

RICHLAND – New Albany girls had their playoff run stopped in the second round by Richland for the second consecutive year as the Lady Rangers defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 on Saturday.“First of all, it was tough losing a heartbreaker like that,” New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. “The first 15 minutes of the game were probably the most intense that it’s been all year. In the first five minutes, I thought we put pressure on them (Richland) and we had a couple of shots on goal. The roles reversed and Richland’s two shots went in.”Richland scored their opening goal in the fifth minute on Savanna Young’s header from eight yards out. The Lady Rangers added a quick goal in the eighth minute as Ally Rimes scored to extend the lead to 2-0.Lorin Greene scored the final goal for Richland in the 28th minute and the teams went to half with New Albany trailing 3-0.“We just kinda survived the rest of the first half, but the way we came out the second half was what I was most proud of,” Anderson said. “We were all upset at the halftime from the way the first half went, but I told our girls that they scored three in the first half, there’s no reason why we can’t score three in the second half. We didn’t give up any goals and also we fought to the very end. We never gave up and I never saw any quit in the girls. We gave them all we could, they got the breaks today and we didn’t.”One major factor in the first half was the injury that forced forward Sanders Goode to the sideline in the opening minutes of play. Goode came back in midway through the second half, but Richland had a commanding three goal lead by then.“Having Sanders go out in the first half put us down offensively, but she came back in the second half,” Anderson said. “We put pressure on them, but it was one of those days that our best wasn’t enough.”The Lady Bulldogs will lose seniors Mary Day, Cynthia Betancourt, Daisy Huerta, Grace Thompson and Karlie Topper to graduation, but the bulk of the starting lineup will return in 2017.“This senior class will be hard to replace if you look at it position-wise,” Anderson said. That’s the heart and soul of our team, losing the keeper, then Mary at center back and the role that Daisy played as our stopper at center back and Cynthia in the middle. Any good or great teams start in the middle, so we will definitely have to work hard to replace them as far as position-wise. As far as what they’ve given to the program, you can’t really measure what they’ve given. Their love for the game and their heart for the game will be missed.”The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 17-4-1.