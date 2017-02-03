MYRTLE – The second match up for West Union and Myrtle in Division 2-1A went to the Hawks.

What was a closely played contest through three quarters ended with a 70-62 final score as Myrtle used a fourth quarter run to pull away from the Eagles and grab the win.

“When you are playing teams about equal, you really have to get some breaks and have the other team miss some shots,” Myrtle head coach Rob Browning said, “I don’t think either of us shot it well from the floor tonight but we got key stops. When we needed to get one, we got one.”

Those stops included three possessions late in the third quarter by the Eagles where Myrtle’s defense contested a lay-up that bounced off the rim, preventing West Union from tying up the game or cutting into the small lead built up by the Hawks.

The Eagles played Myrtle close in the first half where the game saw 11 lead changes and five ties between the two Union County squads. At halftime Myrtle led West Union 32-28, bolstered by a 4-0 run from senior Titus Gillard in the closing seconds of the first half.

West Union never reclaimed the lead in the second half, always playing from behind in a range of two points to eight points to try and catch the Hawks.

At the close of three quarters, Myrtle held the 45-40 advantage and opened the game with the largest lead for the Hawks at eight points behind a 3-0 run from Jay Cook.

“I challenged them during a timeout [in the fourth quarter] to just get one stop. I told them just one stop was all it would take to give us a chance to put the game away, and they did that,” Browning said, “Overall I was proud of the effort. We played as a team in the second half and that’s what took us over the edge.”

Riley Bogue finished as the scoring lead for West Union with 20 points, followed by Dillon Clayton with 12 and Austin Kiddy with 10.

Jay Cook led for Myrtle with 16 points, followed by Josh Goolsby with 15 and Anthony Lipsey with 12.

Pending the final games in Division 2-1A that are scheduled for Feb. 3, Myrtle will finish at the No. 2 seed behind Ashland and West Union will enter the 2-1A Division Tournament and the No. 3 seed.

West Union will host the 2-1A tournament which is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17.

(G) West Union 52, Myrtle 31

The Lady Eagles of West Union added another division win to their season as they defeated Myrtle for the second time in division play.

Led by Kylie Massengill’s 27 points, West Union used a strong second half and a full court press to build a double-digit lead after playing the Lady Hawks closely in the first two quarters.

At halftime, Myrtle trailed West Union by five points at 23-18.

Massengill’s nine point showing in the third quarter helped the Lady Eagles improve to a 38-25 lead at the end of three periods.

West Union finished the game with a 14-7 run over the Lady Hawks in the fourth quarter with Massengill and Rebekah Pilcher each scoring six points in the final quarter.

Pilcher finished the night with seven points, while Annie Orman joined Massengill in double digits with 10 points.

Brianna Nugent led for Myrtle with nine points.