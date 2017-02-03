West Union’s Heard named Athletic Director of the Year

For work as the Athletic Director at West Union Attendance Center, Penny Heard was awarded quite the surprise.

During a conference for athletic directors in Biloxi, Miss in January, Heard was named the Athletic Director of the Year for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A.

“I was so surprised,” Heard said, “And the really cool thing about it was that I had already planned to go to the convention, but it was [Heard’s daughter] Bre Anna’s birthday and she got to go with me. So it was cool to get the award on her birthday and to have her there with me.”

Heard has spent 30 years teaching, 29 of those at West Union, and is currently serving in her eighth year as athletic director. She also serves the school librarian and previously taught English.

Heard is also a graduate of West Union.

“I think, being from here, I don’t know anything other than West Union. I graduated from here, I did my student teaching here…” Heard said, “I just love it. And as athletic director, it’s not that I have to go [to games]. It’s that I want to go, that I get the opportunity and the honor to go out and represent and support every student at West Union as their athletic director.”

During Heard’s tenure as athletic director, West Union has raised money for various improvements around the campus for its athletic programs, including a new hitting facility for the baseball and softball teams, upgrades to all the locker rooms on campus, new dugouts and a wooden fence at the baseball field.

West Union also added a new sport to the list of offerings at the school with the creation of an archery program.

But even with those improvements and additions, it’s an academic honor that Heard lists among her favorite achievements.

“I’m really proud that for all the years I’ve been athletic director that we’ve had athletes named to the All-Scholars Team,” Heard said, “That speaks to our coaches, our teachers, our kids and our community and the value that is put on academics. It’s very important. I want [the kids] to succeed in whatever they do. And most of them won’t play sports at the next level, so they’ve got to have education to fall back on.”

With a career spent largely in one place, Heard also has seen multiple generations of the same family pass through the halls of West Union Attendance Center.

“I’ve had students that are now my doctor, my pharmacist, people that own other businesses I visit. I’m just proud to have had a small part in their lives. It’s so cool to see these people who maybe used to play ball and now their kids play ball, and I’ve gotten to be a part of both generations,” Heard said.

Union County Superintendent Ken Basil was one of those multi-generations families that Heard taught and gone on to work with professionally.

“I wouldn’t have had the success I had in basketball when I was coaching if not for her and her help. She’s the sort of person that will do whatever you need to help you succeed, she’s always supportive of our schools and our kids, and she’s very deserving of this honor,” Basil said.

While Heard thought about retiring at the end of the 2016 school year, she has no plans to leave West Union anytime soon.

“This is a tight-knit community that gives back and helps when you need it. Why would I leave that?” Heard said, “I need this. At this point in my life, I probably need them and this school more than they need me. I’m very blessed to be here.”