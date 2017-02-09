County schools name Teachers of the Year

Myrtle Attendance Center teacher Laura Byers Stockstill has been voted both Teacher of the Year for her school and for the Union County School District.

Other Union County Teachers of the Year include Kim Sanders from West Union, Jana Edwards from Ingomar and Heidi Brock from East Union.

Stockstill is the wife of Eugene Stockstill and has a son, Michael. She has been teaching for seven years, two at Holly Springs Intermediate and five at Myrtle.

Sanders has taught first grade for nine years at West Union,

while Brock has taught for three years at East Union and Edwards is in her fifth year of teaching at Ingomar.

Stockstill, a Myrtle native, attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and worked in finance for about 15 years, before going back to school in 2007 at Blue Mountain College to work on her bachelors and then master’s degrees in elementary education.

Edwards, the wife of Brandon Edwards and mother to Izzie and Harper, is from Ingomar. She received an associates degree in liberal arts from Northeast and a bachelors degree in

business from Ole Miss.

Brock, a graduate of Mooreville High School, is the wife of Bo Brock and together, they have two children, Lyla and Josie. She attended Itawamba Community College and graduated and received a bachelors degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University. She is currently working on a master’s degree in dyslexia therapy from Mississippi College.

The Union County school board formally honored the teachers during a joint city-county school board dinner Monday night.

Stockstill said that, after working in the finance business for 15 years, she decided to make a change to education when she had children and began teaching at age 35.

“I wanted to make my career more suitable to their schedule,” she said.

Sanders said she also made a decision to become a teacher later in her career.

“I began becoming interested in the teaching profession as an assistant at Ingomar Attendance Center,” Sanders said. “I’ve become what I have because of numerous people around me, including family members, friends, fellow teachers and administration. Each day is a new day and without resources and help from others, I would never be what I am.”

Edwards said that she got the teaching bug after a former Ingomar principal and one-time superintendent for the district observed her teaching a Bible class at church.

“I was helping with a Bible school class and he saw me interacting with the kids,” Edwards said. “He told me I should be a teacher.”

Brock, however, said she always wanted to be a teacher.

“[I was inspired by] former teachers and coaches of mine,” she said. “ I just saw how important the profession was and the shaping and molding of young people.”

Stockstill said she’s most proud of her ability to be an efficient planner.

“You have to know your children and know when to mend and adjust, if something’s not work,” she said. “I incorporate music, singing and dancing as much as I can. It keeps the kids on their toes. Using real world examples. Putting information in to terms they can understand and then apply it to themselves.”

Edwards said she strives to push her students to be their best, which has led to their success in the classroom and on state tests.

“I try to incorporate as many different strategies as I can, from lecture to group work, technology, hands-on activities,” Edwards said. “I have high expectations of the students.”

Brock said being a special education teacher gives her an advantage because she works closely with her students in small groups.

“I absolutely love it because I can see immediately if they are getting it or if they need further instruction,” Brock said.

Sanders, like Stockstill, said she is a very organized person, which helps her to be prepared every day.

“Because I’m a very perfectionist, organized, structured teacher, with a specific daily routine, that’s what allows me to be the teacher I am today,” Sanders said. “I’m hands-on and include different kinds of learning styles, such as visual, auditory, kinesthetic and technology. These strategies really help me to reach the kids where they’re at.”

All four teachers had advice for their students as they prepare for the future.

“We start each class with a mantra that I created,” Stockstill said. “’I am blessed. I will have an open mind. I’ll respect others and myself. I’ll do my best at all times. I am a Hawk. #Hawkstothetop.’ We begin every class that way. My best advice is to have an open mind, listen to your teacher and do your work.”

“Always strive for the best and never let your circumstances define who you are,” Sanders said. “I have so many students whose circumstances at this age play a role in their learning.”

“Always strive to be your best,” Edwards said. “Hard work does pay off.”

“It’s very important to be a life-long learner,” Brock said. “You’re never too old, you never know enough. It’s very important to be open, ready and excited about learning. We should always be our personal best. If there’s anything you want to do, you need to do your best and push yourself. You’re the only person who’s going to accomplish what you want to accomplish.”