Harris looks to create NA Cares week

NEW ALBANY – What began as her own community service project turned into something more for New Albany teenager Hannah Harris.

Since November, Harris has been involved with the Boys and Girls Club of New Albany, teaching club members the value of giving back to their community.

“We’ve done different projects,” Harris, a sophomore at New Albany High School, said. “During Thanksgiving we wrote letters to thank soldiers for their service and ROTC came to help. In December we made goodie bags for chemo patients at the hospital and HOSA came to help.”

In February, Harris and the students she works with have focused their attention on random acts of kindness, including building a Tree of Kindness at the Boys and Girls Club.

The students each wrote various acts of kindness they had performed onto hearts and placed them onto the tree which is displayed in the lobby for visitors to see.

“As part of the project, we are going to speak to the Board of Alderman and try to have the week of Valentine’s Day named NA Cares week so that we can exhibit what we are doing and show how important it is to be kind to one another and to get the community involved,” Harris said.

Harris hopes to promote random acts of kindness throughout the City of New Albany during the week, and encourages participants to identify the acts on social media with the hashtag #NACares.

“It can be anything,” Harris said, “Helping an elderly person cross the street, carrying someone’s groceries; just little things to help out. We really want to put an emphasis on those acts for five or seven days.”

The project will also run in conjunction with the National Day of Kindness, which is set for Feb. 17.