Supervisors seek grant for courthouse restoration

The Union County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to seek grant monies to help pay for restoration work at the Union County Courthouse.

The county will apply for a $148,000 Community Heritage Preservation grant to pay for the installation of a metal cornice, masonry and additional fees related to the exterior of the building.

“This project is to help seal the courthouse from water damage,” Union County Administrator Terry Johnson said.

The board also voted to approve William Mills as the architect on the project.

Johnson said the county would pay $37,200 to match the grant.

The board also voted to apply for federal aid in repairing two bridges on County Road 46. Two bridges have already been replaced along that road.

The board also took care of a number of other matters, including approving the claims docket, the road department work schedule and solid wast adjustment register. In addition it approved 26 medical examiner fees, payment for three baliffs, five election commissioners claim forms.

The board also voted to approve Justice Court Deputy Clerk Sara Beth Gregory as signatory at the bank.

The board also approved travel for representatives of the Union County Sheriff’s Department to attend th 2017 State and Local Sex Offender Investigator Training on May 23-25 in St. Louis, Mo.

The board also approved reimbursement for travel for the circuit clerk during 2017.

The board recessed until 10 a.m., Feb. 21. The meeting will be held in the Union County Chancery Clerk’s office.