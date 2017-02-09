Toyota presents awards to city, county teachers of the year

Toyota Wellspring Education Fund at CREATE Foundation presented Teacher of the Year awards to New Albany and Union County selected teachers at a joint meeting of both school boards Monday night.

Mike Staten, representing the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, presented the awards.

“As teachers you provide so much more to your students than education,” Staten said in opening remarks. “You provide these students with life skills, which sometimes they don’t get elsewhere. These students have to be prepared to be successful for the challenges they will face and you help prepare them.”

Staten said that Toyota pledged $50,000,000 to go toward the school districts in the Pontotoc-Union-Lee Alliance when the car company announced its intentions to open a manufacturing plant in Blue Springs. As part of that pledge, an endowment fund was set up through the CREATE Foundation and it was decided that some of the money would be used as stipends for local Teachers of the Year.

Heather Ferrell, named New Albany High School and New Albany School District Teacher of the Year, along with Laura Stockstill, named Myrtle and Union County Teacher of the Year, both received $400.

Other teachers of the year received $200 each. They were as follows:

Lyndsey Dunn – NAMS

Tameri Dunnam – NAES

Jalon Bullock – Career and Technical Center

Jana Edwards – Ingomar

Kim Sanders – West Union

Heidi Brock – East Union