East Union closes season with senior night split decision
By Dennis Clayton on February 14, 2017 in East Union, Sports
ELLISTOWN – East Union closed out the regular season of basketball with mixed results as the Lady Urchins downed Wheeler 61-37 while the Urchins lost in the nightcap, 71-44.
The Lady Urchins raced out to a 23-0 lead after a quarter and breezed to the win as they did not allow a point until Wheeler connected on a free throw with 4:47 remaining in the first half to make the score 30-1.
“It was one of those games where you could just have fun, so it was a great way to go out,” said East Union senior Kallie Roberts.
The Lady Urchins took a 43-5 advantage into the half and Coach Josh Blythe went to his bench in the second half to close out the contest, giving valuable playing time his younger players.
The Lady Urchins improve to 19-8 on the season and Roberts offered her insight on the team’s success.
“Over the past four years of playing basketball, I have learned the true meaning of a team,” Roberts said. “If the team isn’t working together, there’s conflict, but when we all work together, we accomplish great things. We have now put ourselves in a position to reach goals that haven’t been reached in 20 years. Coach Blythe has really stressed team work and positivity to us. He’s always trying to encourage us and make us realize how blessed we really are.”
Lauren Jane Whitenton had 12 points to lead the Lady Urchins and Roberts added 11.
East Union will enter the division tournament as the number two seed with 6-1 slate for 1-2A.
Wheeler 71, East Union 44 (B)
East Union kept the game close for a quarter, trailing by a 13-7 margin before Wheeler went on a 45-24 run over the next two quarters to put away the Urchins.
Ty McDonald was the leading scorer for the Urchins with 11 points.
East Union falls to 11-17 on the season with the loss.
