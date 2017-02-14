 

East Union Men’s and Women’s Bowling teams qualify for the State championship tournament

By on February 14, 2017 in East Union, Sports

The East Union Men finished second behind Kossuth and were led by Sam Lewis’s high series 768 with a high game of 247. Lewis and Larry Robbins (748, 213) were both selected All-Region.

East Union Women finished fourth behind Kossuth, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, and Mantachie. The girls earned a wild card entry and were led by Bethany Farrar’s high series 520 and high game 168.

Both teams will compete for the Class I (1A-4A) championship this Friday, Feb. 17.

About Dennis Clayton

I cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
View all posts by Dennis Clayton