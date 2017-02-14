East Union Men’s and Women’s Bowling teams qualify for the State championship tournament

The East Union Men finished second behind Kossuth and were led by Sam Lewis’s high series 768 with a high game of 247. Lewis and Larry Robbins (748, 213) were both selected All-Region.

East Union Women finished fourth behind Kossuth, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, and Mantachie. The girls earned a wild card entry and were led by Bethany Farrar’s high series 520 and high game 168.

Both teams will compete for the Class I (1A-4A) championship this Friday, Feb. 17.