 

New Albany’s Betancourt plays in MAC All-Star game

By on February 14, 2017 in New Albany, Sports

Cynthia Betancourt of New Albany wins the 50/50 ball along the North defensive back line during Saturday’s MAC All-Star soccer game in Clinton. Betancourt’s North team lost 2-1 to the South in the girls contest. Photo by Dennis Clayton.

Cynthia Betancourt of New Albany wins the 50/50 ball along the North defensive back line during Saturday’s MAC All-Star soccer game in Clinton. Betancourt’s North team lost 2-1 to the South in the girls contest. Photo by Dennis Clayton.


Cynthia Betancourt of New Albany dribbles up the sideline during Saturday’s MAC All-Star soccer match as teammate Alex Stevens of Amory trails the play for the North.

Cynthia Betancourt of New Albany dribbles up the sideline during Saturday’s MAC All-Star soccer match as teammate Alex Stevens of Amory trails the play for the North.

About Dennis Clayton

I cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
View all posts by Dennis Clayton