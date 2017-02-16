Hawks clip Eagles in closing seconds

ENTERPRISE – West Union saw an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporate in the closing seconds as Dillon Kennon’s three-point bomb with 21.4 seconds gave Myrtle the 65-63 lead and win on Thursday in Division 2-1A boys action.Myrtle trailed 46-35 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks fought their way back to close within two at 48-46.West Union stretched the lead back to seven at 57-50, but the Hawks outscored the Eagles 15-6 over the final two and a half minutes for the win.West Union led 18-16 at the half.Myrtle had four players in double figures led by Josh Goolsby’s 14. Jonathan Scales and Kennon had 12 apiece while Titus Gillard added 11 points.West Union also had four players in double digits with Andrew Childers leading with his game-high 18. Austin Kiddy had 12 while Cole Phillips and Riley Bogue had 11 points apiece.Myrtle will play Ashland in tomorrow’s championship game at 8:30 and West Union plays Hickory Flat consolation game which starts at 5:30.The youthful Lady Eagles gave Ashland all they could handle before falling 55-53.The game was back and forth throughout the contest with Ashland enjoying their biggest lead at seven points while West Union’s biggest lead was six.West Union led 23-22 at the half.Ashland was led by Kaylen Archibald’s 21 and J’Niya Tallie scored 12 points.Kylie Massengill was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Annie Orman scored 12 and Allie Green had 11 points.Ashland will play Hickory Flat in the championship game at 8:30 while West Union faces Blue Mountain in the consolation match at 4:00 on Friday.