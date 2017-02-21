Blue Devils ground the Hawks in division championship

ENTERPRISE – Ashland was clicking on all cylinders offensively as they won handily by a 90-40 final in the Division 2-1A boys championship at West Union.The Blue Devils began the game on a 7-0 run only to have Myrtle fight back to within a point at 11-10, but Ashland was able to find the range for the rest of the way to take the win.Ashland held a 23-12 lead after a quarter, then extended their margin to 52-25 by the half as the Hawks struggled offensively all night.DeAnthony Tipler of Ashland was the game’s leading scorer with 29, Ocquavion Agyekum and Richard Brooks both had 14 points. Jay Cook scored nine points for the Hawks.West Union went on a 13-8 run to close out the fourth quarter and defeated Hickory Flat in a tightly contested boys consolation game.The teams swapped leads during the first half as West Union led 14-13 after a quarter, but Hickory Flat came back to take a 25-24 halftime lead.The team were tied at 33-33 at the end of the third quarter.Andrew Childers was high point man for the Eagles with 16 points. Bobby High had 13 and Riley Bogue scored 11 points.Detarius Tables scored 22 for the Rebels and Chris Kinney added 10.Blue Mountain rallied in the second half to win the girls consolation game over West Union 59-51.West Union held leads of 21-18 after a quarter and 34-33 at the half on the strength of their three-point scoring as the Lady Eagles connected on seven in the opening half and totaled eight for the contest.Zanaiyah Daniel led Blue Mountain with 17 and Tigi Knox had 13 points. Kylie Massengill of West Union led all scoring with 22 points.West Union saw an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporate in the closing seconds as Dillon Kennon’s three-point bomb with 21.4 seconds gave Myrtle the 65-63 lead and win on Thursday in Division 2-1A boys action.Myrtle trailed 46-35 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks fought their way back to close within two at 48-46.West Union stretched the lead back to seven at 57-50, but the Hawks outscored the Eagles 15-6 over the final two and a half minutes for the win.West Union led 18-16 at the half.Myrtle had four players in double figures led by Josh Goolsby’s 14. Jonathan Scales and Kennon had 12 apiece while Titus Gillard added 11 points.West Union also had four players in double digits with Andrew Childers leading with his game-high 18. Austin Kiddy had 12 while Cole Phillips and Riley Bogue had 11 points apiece.The youthful Lady Eagles gave Ashland all they could handle before falling 55-53.The game was back and forth throughout the contest with Ashland enjoying their biggest lead at seven points while West Union’s biggest lead was six.West Union led 23-22 at the half.Ashland was led by Kaylen Archibald’s 21 and J’Niya Tallie scored 12 points.Kylie Massengill was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Annie Orman scored 12 and Allie Green had 11 points.