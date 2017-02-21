Lady Urchins roll past Riverside
By Dennis Clayton on February 21, 2017 in East Union, Sports
ELLISTOWN – Kallie Roberts led East Union to a huge first quarter as she connected on five three-pointers and a total of six on the night in the Lady Urchins 86-40 win in 2A girls basketball.
“It felt good to get ahead in the first quarter since it was a playoff game,” Roberts said. “They (teammates) said if you’re open, we’re passing it to you so be ready.”
The Lady Urchins took a commanding lead of 27-2 after a quarter and stretched the lead to 52-20 at the half. Riverside did not score until the 2:33 mark in the quarter as the Lady Urchins opened the game with a 19-0 run.
East Union had a balanced attack all night as four players scored in doubles figures for Coach Josh Blythe.
“I don’t think I saw that coming,” Blythe said. “Anytime Roberts can hit five threes in the first quarter, it makes my job a lot easier. I thought Raelee Bell and Kaitie Boatner really set the tone though offensively with their athleticism and just getting to the hole.”
East Union continued their scoring dominance in the second half as they scored 34 points to Riverside’s 20.
“The 86 points were definitely a high for us this year and I thought we shot the ball really well,” Blythe said. “It was awesome to be at home, we haven’t done this in 20 years and we had a great crowd. We’re just excited to keep playing.”
Bell finished the night with 22 points to lead the Lady Urchins. Roberts scored 20 while Lauren Jane Whitenton had 15 and Boatner added 10 points.
East Union improves to 22-9 on the season and will face East Webster on Friday.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- East Union Men’s and Women’s Bowling teams qualify for the State championship tournament February 14, 2017
- East Union closes season with senior night split decision February 14, 2017
- New Albany’s Betancourt plays in MAC All-Star game February 14, 2017
- Hawks clip Eagles in closing seconds February 16, 2017
- Lady Urchins roll past Riverside February 21, 2017
- Blue Devils ground the Hawks in division championship February 21, 2017
- Lady Urchins roll past Riverside February 21, 2017
- Hawks clip Eagles in closing seconds February 16, 2017
- New Albany’s Betancourt plays in MAC All-Star game February 14, 2017
- East Union closes season with senior night split decision February 14, 2017
- tea party animal: A "closer look," with Your Home Missionary. ♫ ...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Baseball West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments