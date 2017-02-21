Lady Urchins roll past Riverside

ELLISTOWN – Kallie Roberts led East Union to a huge first quarter as she connected on five three-pointers and a total of six on the night in the Lady Urchins 86-40 win in 2A girls basketball.“It felt good to get ahead in the first quarter since it was a playoff game,” Roberts said. “They (teammates) said if you’re open, we’re passing it to you so be ready.”The Lady Urchins took a commanding lead of 27-2 after a quarter and stretched the lead to 52-20 at the half. Riverside did not score until the 2:33 mark in the quarter as the Lady Urchins opened the game with a 19-0 run.East Union had a balanced attack all night as four players scored in doubles figures for Coach Josh Blythe.“I don’t think I saw that coming,” Blythe said. “Anytime Roberts can hit five threes in the first quarter, it makes my job a lot easier. I thought Raelee Bell and Kaitie Boatner really set the tone though offensively with their athleticism and just getting to the hole.”East Union continued their scoring dominance in the second half as they scored 34 points to Riverside’s 20.“The 86 points were definitely a high for us this year and I thought we shot the ball really well,” Blythe said. “It was awesome to be at home, we haven’t done this in 20 years and we had a great crowd. We’re just excited to keep playing.”Bell finished the night with 22 points to lead the Lady Urchins. Roberts scored 20 while Lauren Jane Whitenton had 15 and Boatner added 10 points.East Union improves to 22-9 on the season and will face East Webster on Friday.