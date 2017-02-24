Lady Eagles fall to Tremont in closing seconds

TREMONT – A battle until the final moment, the victory in the Class 1A playoffs went in favor of Tremont on Monday as the Lady Eagles defeated West Union 69-66.

After pulling ahead of Tremont 10-7 in the first quarter, the Eagles came back to close out the period with a 7-0 run over West Union to lead 14-10, expanding that advantage to 21-15 with 6:08 left in the second quarter as Tremont’s defense forced multiple turnovers and converted those opportunities into points.

West Union staged a comeback as the first half ticked to a close as Jenny Thompson, Annie Orman and Kylie Massengill combined for a 13-4 run to trail the Eagles 29-28 at the halftime break.

Tremont added another scoring run as the two teams opened the third quarter, outscoring West Union to grab a double-digit lead at 42-33 with under a minute to play in the quarter.

The Lady Eagles went on to lead West Union 45-33 at the close of the quarter, scoring four unanswered points in the opening seconds of the fourth before West Union responded with a 6-2 run to place the score at 51-38.

The Eagles continued to pile on the points, moving out to their largest lead of the game at 60-45 with 3:10 to play before the momentum shifted to West Union.

With three Tremont starters out of the game with foul trouble, West Union moved out for a 20-8 run, including a two-point shot from Orman with 40 seconds on the clock to make the game a five-point difference at 66-61.

A three-point play from Massengill with 18 seconds left brought the score to 68-64, setting up an opportunity for the Lady Eagles to steal and create a one possession game. Though the turnover was successful, the shot was off the mark, with Tremont drawing a foul on the rebound to score the final point of the night on free-throws.

“The only time you are down is when you quit,” West Union head coach Jenny McCullough said, “And there is no quit in those girls, they played hard the whole game, so what more can you ask for? I couldn’t be prouder, they gave their very best effort and that’s all that matters.”

Massengill led all scorers with 29 points in her final game with the Lady Eagles, and Jenny Thompson added 14 points to finish the night in double-digits.

Taylor Lentz was the top scorer for Tremont with 21 points, followed by Tiffany Lentz with 11 points.

West Union closes the season with an overall record of 11-25. The Lady Eagles also bid farewell to Massengill and team captain Emily Canoy, both of whom will graduate in May.