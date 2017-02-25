Fourth quarter flurry finishes Falcons season

OKOLONA – The Ingomar Falcons fought hard to upset the Okolona Chieftains on Saturday, but a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter brought the Falcons season to an end in the 69-55 defeat.“We knew we would have to shoot it well tonight to have a chance,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “I am proud of the fact that we battled back from 14 down at the half, made a few shots and cut it to 45 to 44. I want to give them a lot of credit, Okolona is awfully, awfully good and they made some plays and we didn’t have an answer.”Ingomar went into the final quarter down by a narrow 49-44 score, but a scoring drought over three and a half minutes for the Falcons allowed Okolona to open up an 11-point lead at 57-46 with only 3:49 remaining. The Chieftains continued to built on the lead to secure a date at the state 2A tournament next week.Ingomar led only briefly in the contest and that coming in the first quarter as the Falcons built a 10-5 lead midway through the quarter. Okolona went on a 10-2 scoring advantage to finish the period and took a 15-12 lead.Okolona tried to finish off the Falcons with a 10-0 run at the end of the second quarter after Jay Pickens had pulled Ingomar to within four with his three pointer. Okolona’s scoring burst gave the Chieftains a 40-26 halftime lead.Kelton Hall rallied the Falcons in the third quarter, scoring 16 of the team’s 18 points including four three-pointers and Ingomar erased the huge lead to pull within a point at 45-44 before Okolona scored the final points of the quarter to take a 49-44 lead into the fourth quarter.The fourth quarter belonged to the Chieftains and they finished off the Falcons with the double-digit win.“I’m just proud of where we started the year and where we ended up,” Ashley said. “I think we matured a great deal and that’s what I told them after the game. We’ve got a lot of these guys back next year. We battled tonight and we’ve got some pretty hard-nosed kids. We wanted it to be a game in the fourth quarter and we were down only five, but we just couldn’t finish.”Hall led Ingomar in scoring with 23 points while Clayton Stanford scored 10 points.Ingomar finished the season with a record of 23-12.