Lady Falcons overcome slow start and advance to Jackson

INGOMAR – Ingomar started Friday’s game against JZ George in the most sluggish fashion, but the Lady Falcons were able to use a strong second half to post the 63-37 win.“Looking back on it after you know the result, it wasn’t fun to go through it, but I’m kinda glad to have a bit adversity,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “It’s scary, but that why we try to find folks on our schedule and play pretty good teams, so that we are hopefully in these situations.”JZ George hit the Lady Falcons with all they had in the opening half and led 16-12 after a quarter as Ingomar struggled on offense to find a rhythm.The Lady Falcons finally found a bit of continuity with back-to-back threes by Maggie Smithey and Lauren Wooley. Smithey’s three pulled Ingomar to within a point and Wooley gave them the first lead of the game with six minutes remaining in the second quarter.The teams were tied at 21-all when the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to end the half and take a 28-21 lead. Lauren Thompson and Lindsay Hall scored a goal apiece on consecutive trips downcourt and Smithey buried another three at the buzzer to give Ingomar some momentum going into the dressing room.“I think the little run right before half kinda jump-started us,” Adair said. “They (JZ George) just hit us in the mouth for most of the half, that’s what it boiled down to. I told them (Ingomar) that we were up seven at halftime and our point guard, who is one of our best players had played about two minutes, so I still say that’s being in good shape. If someone had told me before the game that we’d be up seven under those circumstances, I’d say, we’ll take that.”The Lady Falcons put the contest out of reach with a 21-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter and coasted home with the win.Smithey hit four three-pointers on the night and was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.Hall had 12 points and Self scored 10 points, all in the second half.The Lady Falcons improved to an overall record of 33-3 on the year with the win.Ingomar will now move forward to the 2A playoffs in Jackson and will face Puckett, a 43-37 winner over Bassfield. The teams will play on Friday, March 3 at 9:00.