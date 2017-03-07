 

Lady Urchins Power their way back to top

By on March 7, 2017 in East Union, Sports

East Union Lady Urchins Powerlifting team won North Half on Saturday at East Union. Team members pictured front left: Harleigh Wheelington, Mary Herod, Jessie Roberts, Yialah Isby. Second row from left: Kirsten Hall, Carrie Wilkinson, Kaitie Boatner. Back row from left: Emily Coggin, Katie Roberts, Claudia Hill, Kenzie Roberts, Liz Hall. Photo submitted by Hannah Duley.

East Union Lady Urchins Powerlifting team won North Half on Saturday at East Union. Team members pictured front left: Harleigh Wheelington, Mary Herod, Jessie Roberts, Yialah Isby. Second row from left: Kirsten Hall, Carrie Wilkinson, Kaitie Boatner. Back row from left: Emily Coggin, Katie Roberts, Claudia Hill, Kenzie Roberts, Liz Hall. Photo submitted by Hannah Duley.


East Union repeats as North Half Champs
The Lady Urchins overcame youth and an experienced Calhoun City team to repeat as North Half champions of Class I girls powerlifting on Saturday at East Union.
East Union powered their way to the win with 64 points while Calhoun City managed 52 and Bruce came in a distant third with 37 points.
‘My expectations were that we would have a good team returning but we lost five seniors,” East Union powerlifting coach Scott Duley said. “Calhoun returned their whole team and picked up three more great lifters. I thought we would finish second in the state. Our little girls dominated and I think we shocked everyone.”
Duley listed the following keys to the Lady Urchins success on Saturday
1. Veteran leadership
2. Unexpected results from young girls. Four 7th grade girls and two 8th grade girls medaled
3. They work harder than anyone can imagine
4. Coach Blythe
“Without Coach Blythe’s support girls powerlifting would not exist,” Duley said. “He loves it and allows his basketball and softball girls to come to practice late so they can lift. Every other coach I’ve ever spoken to says they have never heard of that before. He’s the man.”
East Union had five lifters win gold in their respective weight divisions, Kaitie Boatner, Yialah Isby, Jessie Roberts, Claudia Hill and Mary Herod.
Four Lady Urchins took silver including Kensie Roberts, Kirsten Hall, Harlie Wheelington and Carrie Wilkinson while Emily Coggin and Liz Hall won bronze medals.
“Chances for back to back are strong,” Duley said. “If I had made a better coaching decision with Katie Roberts’ weight class she would have medaled. It would have been a lock then. She’s a senior and a great worker.”
The Lady Urchins will compete in the state powerlifting championship on April 14 in Jackson. Jessie and Boatner will defend their state titles while Kensie and Isby were silver medalists in 2016.
“We have seven girls going to state who had never lifted before this year,” Duley said. “That’s very unusual.”

About Dennis Clayton

I cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
View all posts by Dennis Clayton