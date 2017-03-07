Mooreville posts shutout over Lady Urchins

MOOREVILLE – Mooreville’s Lady Troopers collected timely hits and played strong defense as they shutout East Union 8-0 on Friday.Summer Cryder gave up only two hits to the Lady Urchins to post the win and Adison Biffle smashed two doubles to lead the offense.“First of all, Mooreville is very, very good,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “I though we competed early on. You can’t give those guys extra outs and we’re committing too many errors right now.”Mooreville scored two runs in their half of the first on RBIs by Meagan Edmonds and Hallie Donald to lead 2-0.East Union threatened in the top of the second as Callie Frazier led off with a double and Rebecca Sheffield followed with a walk, but the Lady Urchins could not push across a run as the next three batters failed to drive in the base runners.Mooreville scored two more runs in the second, but the Lady Urchins cut down a runner at the plate on a 7-2-1 play to avoid any further damage.Kaitie Boatner furnished the final Lady Urchin scoring threat in the top of the fifth as she singled with two out and stole second. However, a strikeout ended the inning and East Union was retired in order in the final two innings.Mooreville added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the 8-0 win.Frazier and Boatner had the only hits for the Lady Urchins.“Coggin (Emily) threw the ball well, we barreled some balls up, they were just right at them,” Blythe said. “We’re just not where we need to be right now.”The loss was the first of the year for the Lady Urchins as their record now stands at 3-1.