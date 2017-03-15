Lady Bulldogs rally late to defeat Horn Lake
By Dennis Clayton on March 15, 2017 in New Albany, Sports
New Albany came back from a run down after six innings of play, scoring five runs while holding Horn Lake to only two runs in the final frame to take a 10-8 win on Saturday.
“We were able to score five runs in the seventh and then held them off in the bottom of the seventh,” New Albany softball coach Tom Zahller said. “That was really kind of a definitive moment. In a game really early in the season and you come back, it shows a little bit about the heart of your team.”
Brook Moody led off the seventh with a double and Kelsey Ledbetter followed with her RBI double to score Moody. Ledbetter scored following an error on Caroline Truemper’s line drive to give the Lady Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.
Alexis Mayo walked to give New Albany runners at the corner for Payton Robbins with one out. Robbins smashed a three-run homer to left to put the Lady Bulldogs up 10-6.
“Payton has come around and she hit that ball about 220 off a pretty decent little pitcher, Zahller said.
Senior Kaitlyn Cavender led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate with her three hits, including two doubles with one RBI. Robbins and Ledbetter had two hits apiece plus driving in half of New Albany’s runs. Robbins had three RBIs while Ledbetter drove in two runs.
Moody went the distance on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out three.
