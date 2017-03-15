New Albany Invitational showcases area track programs
By Dennis Clayton on March 15, 2017 in Sports
NEW ALBANY – A total of 10 area track programs met at New Albany on Thursday for the New Albany Invitational with local teams from New Albany and East Union being in the mix.
New Albany boys placed second overall with 91 points as Tupelo took top honors with 214 points. East Union had a fifth place finish with 52 points.
East Union finished fifth with 61.5 points in the girls competition while New Albany was seventh with 54 points. Tupelo girls won the overall girls competition with 129 points.
Stacia Massey of New Albany was a double-event winner as she took first in the discus with a best of 72-04. Massey also won the girls shot with a top throw of 33-10.00.
Callie Frazier of East Union was third in the discus with her throw of 62-11.
In the boys competition, Eli Keener of New Albany placed second in the discus with a throw of 108-05 and Osean Mosley took second in the shot with his toss of 44-01.
East Union had four athletes to win in the individual competition, Hannah White won the triple jump with her best of 25-00.00 and teammate Monae Graham was third (23-01.00). White took third in the girls long jump with a top jump of 13-00.00.
Craig Hutchens was another Urchin winner in the boys triple jump with a 38-00.50 and Kalob Adiar of New Albany was second (36-05.00).
Lauren Jane Whitenton of East Union, the defending 2A state champion in the girls high jump, took top honors in that event with a 4-10.00 mark.
Clayton Fulgham was the final Urchin winner as he edged Tupelo’s Grant Yancey by a second with his 10:50.00 in the boys 3200 meter run.
Dallas Wooten was another top three finisher for the Urchins as he placed second in the boys 300 hurdles (47.48) and his 18.98 time was good for third in the 110 hurdles.
Other medalists from New Albany included David Sizemore in the boys long jump with his 19-03.00 for second and BB Mason came in second in the boys 400 meters with a time of 57.49.
Victoria Brown placed second in the girls 100 meters with her time of 13.04.
New Albany girls had strong showings in the 4×200 relay with a 1:55.63 for second and another second in the 4×100 with a time of 53.58.
New Albany boys placed second in the 4×400 relay (3:47.90) and third in the 4×400 relay (1:39.28).
