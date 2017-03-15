Urchins overcome by the Golden Wave

ELLISTOWN – Tupelo’s Golden Wave scored eight runs in the first three innings and went on to defeat East Union 11-2 on Friday.Charlie Greer, the starting pitcher for Tupelo, staked himself to an early lead with his two-run home run to left in the first, driving in LaBryant Siddell for the 2-0 score. Jackson Bridges added another run with his RBI double for the 3-0 advantage.East Union countered with a run in their half of the inning as Cade Bell reached on an error and was driven in on Josh Basil’s double, cutting the score to 3-1 after an inning.The Golden Wave utilized the long ball again in the second as Ray Sandroni walked and Josh Smith homered to right for the 5-1 lead.Smith struck again in the third, driving in two runs with his single to stretch the Tupelo lead to 8-1.East Union came back to score a run in the bottom of the third as Zane Wilkinson led off with a walk, then stole second base to put the Urchins in scoring position. Bell doubled with one out to drive in Wilkinson, but a strikeout and fly out to right ended the threat by the Urchins.East Union threatened in late in the game, but stranded base runners at first and second in the fifth and seventh innings while Tupelo added three insurance runs in their half of the seventh to take the 11-2 win.East Union 15, Houlka 0 (3 innings)East Union shutout the Houlka Wildcats 15-0 behind Kagan Garrison’s no-hitter in three innings on Thursday. Garrison struck out eight Wildcats while issuing only one walk.Jake Wood had two hits to pace the Urchins, including one RBI. Zane Wilkinson and Aaron Walters had a double apiece to lead in the extra-base hit department.East Union used a huge nine run second inning to take the win.