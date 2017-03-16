Bulldogs take down the Wave

SALTILLO – New Albany utilized the arm of pitcher Sam McMillin and the bat of Eli Jackson in their 3-0 win in six innings over the West Point Green Wave in the Saltillo tournament on Wednesday.McMillin threw a two hitter, scattering three walks while notching 10 strikeouts for his day’s work on the mound for the Bulldogs. McMillin was consistent in the strike zone as he threw 17 first-pitch strikes in the contest.“I felt good, but I had to rush through my pregame routine,” McMillin said. “It was a good day and a good win. I felt I was a little more sloppy today because I walked three people, but I didn’t give up a run, so that was good.”McMillin led off the Bulldog first with a single and later scored the game’s opening run from third as the ball got away from the Wave catcher, allowing him to score.New Albany loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth with one out and shortstop Cody Roberts delivered the RBI sacrifice fly to score Tripp Mills to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.Eli Jackson homered for the Bulldogs final run as he led off the fifth with his solo blast down the right field line.“I went up there looking for a fastball inside and he threw it right down the middle,” Jackson said. “It felt really good, but I didn’t think it was out. It was a line drive, but it just kept going.”McMillin and Caleb Vance had two hits apiece to lead the Bulldogs in the multiple hits category.Itawamba AHS 7, New Albany 3 (Game two)New Albany played Itawamba AHS in their game two of the day, losing by a 7-3 final.The Bulldogs out-hit the Indians, but three errors and seven walks to the Indians cost New Albany ultimately.Vance and Jackson each had two hits and RBI while Peyton Jolly drove in the other Bulldog run with his sacrifice fly.New Albany is now 7-2 on the year and will return to Saltillo on Friday for two afternoon tournament games. The Bulldogs will face Amory (6-3-1) at 3:00 and Pontotoc (6-4) at 5:00.