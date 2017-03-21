Falcons post pair of wins over county rivals

MYRTLE – The Ingomar Falcons won back-to-back games over county rivals Myrtle and West Union in Union County baseball on Friday at Myrtle. The Falcons opened with their 8-5 win over Myrtle and closed their day with a 4-0 shutout of West Union in the nightcap.“The pitchers did awesome today, we threw seven different guys in game one,” Ingomar head baseball coach Andy Wilbanks said. “We are going to kinda hang our hat on our pitching and those guys do a good job for us and today was good. I’m proud of those guys.”Ingomar wasted little time in posting the opening runs in game one against Myrtle as Easton Williams singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zach Koon drove in Williams with his RBI double for the first run of the contest in the top of the first.Spencer High came in to pinch run for Koon and was driven in by Jordan Hill’s RBI single to give the Falcons the 2-0 lead.Ingomar stretched their lead to 7-0 with a five-run outburst in the third inning as Williams led off the inning with a double and later scored on Koon’s second RBI double of the game. Cole Means also had a RBI double in the inning, driving in Elijah Edwards who had reached on an error.Myrtle scored a run in the bottom of the third following an error, two hit-by-pitch batters and a walk to plate a run for a 7-1 score.Ingomar scored their final run of the game on Kelton Hall’s RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. Myrtle added a single run in the inning and the Falcons led 8-2 after five.Myrtle generated some offense in the seventh as Anthony Lipsey blasted a leadoff solo home run while Dylan Maharrey and Chandler Moody drove in runs on a double and single to close the contest at the 8-5 final.Ingomar 4, West Union 0 (game two)Ingomar broke up a pitcher’s duel between Ingomar’s Hall and Cole Phillips of West Union with a two-run third and added a couple of insurance runs in the fifth for the 4-0 win.“Kelton (Hall) gave us five strong innings in game two and Easton (Williams) came in and got the last two (innings),” Wilbanks said. “Phillips was good, that’s the first time I had gotten to see him throw and he is as good as folks say he is. I was very impressed with him. West Union has got a young team and a really good number one (pitcher) to build around. They’re solid and they’ll bounce back.”Ross Sprouse reached to start the Ingomar third and Hall followed with a single. Sprouse later scored on an error and Hall was driven in by JD Gault’s fielders choice RBI.Ingomar scored their final two runs in the fifth as Sprouse singled and moved to second on an error. Hall was intentionally walked, but Williams delivered a crucial sacrifice bunt to move the runners up a base.Myrtle chose to intentionally walk Gault to set up the force play, but Koon delivered a two-RBI single to give the Falcons the 4-0 advantage.“We’ve been waiting on Koon to come up with a big hit and he did a good job tonight of coming through with the hit for us,” Wilbanks said.