Lady Commodores sink New Albany in division softball

NEW ALBANY – The Lady Bulldogs were their own worst enemy as errors and free passes did them in against Division 2-4A rival Lafayette in three innings by a 15-0 final.The Lady Commodores scored 15 runs in the top of the third as four consecutive errors by New Albany to start the inning paved the way for decisive score.Lafayette sent 21 batters to the plate in the third as they collected eight hits, were issued two walks and had two batters hit-by-pitch while benefitting from six Lady Bulldog errors.Lafayette threatened in the first as two errors put runners on at the corners, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to escape without allowing a run.New Albany went quietly in their half of the frame on two strikeouts and a groundout.The Lady Commodores loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Kaitlyn Cavender made a huge play at the plate, tagging out the Lafayette baserunner that attempted to score on a wild pitch. The ball ricocheted off the backstop to Cavender and she was able to grab the ball, block the plate and record the out.New Albany was able to avoid allowing a run again as a grounder back to the mound to recorded the third out, stranding two Lady Commodores.The Lady Bulldogs were able to get a baserunner aboard in the second as Megan Whiteside walked with one out, but Lafayette pitcher Madisyn Cobbs retired the next two batters on back-to-back strikeouts, stranding Whiteside at first.Cobbs ended up with a no-hit performance on the mound for Lafayette as the Lady Bulldogs were retired in order in their half of the third and the 15-run rule differential after three innings ended the game.