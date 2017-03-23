South Pontotoc drops Lady Eagles

ENTERPRISE – South Pontotoc took the early lead and never allowed West Union to get a rally going in their 11-4 win on Thursday.West Union threatened in the bottom of the third as they loaded the bases on singles by Emma Callicutt and Chloe Wright while Annie Orman reached on an error, but a groundout ended the inning with the bases full.The Lady Eagles got the first two batters on in the fourth inning as Rebekah Pitcher and Mattie Pitcher walked, but two strikeouts and a fly ball to center ended the inning with no runs.The Lady Eagles finally got two runs in during their half of the fifth as Kylie Massengill led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Orman’s RBI double. Orman was later driven in on Eden Conlee’s RBI groundout.The Lady Eagles scored their final two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Jenny Thompson tripled with one out and later scored on Orman’s fielder’s choice.Orman moved to second after Conlee was hit by a pitch and later scored on an overthrow to second from the South Pontotoc catcher that sailed into center.The next two batters for the Lady Eagles were retired and South Pontotoc took the 11-4 win.West Union will host Ingomar on Friday at 5:00 in their next softball action. Ingomar lost a division contest to East Union by a 15-5 score on Thursday.