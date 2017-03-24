Faulkner Literary Competition now accepting 2017 entries

The 2017 William Faulkner Literary Competition is now accepting entries in the categories of novel, short story, one-act play, and poetry and student short story. This is the 19th year for the writing competition headquartered in New Albany, MS, the location of the birth of Nobel Prize winner William Faulkner who located his fictional county of Yoknapatawpha in the heart of the Mississippi Hills.

More than $5,000 will be awarded to the winners of this competition.

The writing competition is open to the budding writers of the world. Previously unpublished entries can be made online at www.williamfaulknerliterarycompetition.com . Deadline for entry of novels is midnight, July 15, 2017. Deadlines for short story, poetry and one-act play is midnight July 31, 2017. Deadline for the high school student short story competition is midnight, Aug. 31, 2017.

Winners will be presented with awards at the Literary Luncheon at noon on Sept. 22, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in downtown New Albany. Guest speaker at this event will be John Maxwell presenting his “Oh, Mr. Faulkner, Do You Write?”

Sponsors of the competition include Eric Saul, the New Albany Gazette, Friends of the Union County Library, The City of New Albany, Union County Heritage Museum and local clubs. For more information call 662-538-0014, email uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com or go to the website.