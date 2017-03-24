Thursday’s sports results
New Albany Gazette
Boxscores & More
Softball Results
East Union 15, Ingomar 5
East Union 162 006 – 15 14 0
Ingomar 200 021 – 5 10 4
WP: Emily Coggin, LP: Alex Wilhite.
Multiple hits: (E) Coggin 3, Sallie Pannell 3,
Kaitie Boatner, Raelee Bell, Kallie Roberts;
Kelly Mayo, Maggie Smithey, Lindsay Hall.
2B: Pannell.
Records: East Union 7-4-1, 3-0; Ingomar 3-0,
0-1.
Mantachie 9, Myrtle 0
Myrtle 000 000 – 0 2 2
Mantachie 220 023 – 9 9 0
WP: Lynsey Barber, LP: Sara McDonald.
Multiple hits: (M) Kristen Young; (MA)
Emilee Clouse, Hannah Sparks, Taylor Coker.
3B: Hallie Lindsey.
South Pontotoc 11, West Union 4
South Pontotoc 202 302 2 – 11 9 2
West Union 000 020 2 – 4 5 2
WP: Kinzi Ellis, LP: Annie Orman.
Multiple hits: (SP) Eden Bowens, Brook Lilly,
Lexie Ward; (WU) Orman. 2B: (SP) Loren Long.
3B: Jenny Thompson.
Baseball Results
New Albany 6, Byhalia 2
Byhalia 000 000 2 – 2 2 2
New Albany 102 210 x – 6 6 2
WP: Tripp Mills; LP: Kyle Edwards.
Multiple hits: (NA) Sam McMillin.
3B: (NA) Cody Roberts, McMillin.
Golf Results
At Big Oaks GC
Girls Team Results
New Albany 82, North Pontotoc 99,
TCPS 102, Booneville 107.
New Albany: Lucy Martin (Medalist) 38,
Carly Adams 44, Olivia Thompson 51.
Boys Team Results
TCPS 157, New Albany 162, Booneville 168,
North Pontotoc 195, Pontotoc 197.
New Albany: Dean Garrett 39, Jack Cooper 40,
Boone Faulkner 40, Caleb McDonald 43,
Andrew Fennell 44.
At Oaks CC
Team Results
Baldwyn 175, Ingomar 224.
Ingomar: Andrew Trivelli 53, Zach High 56,
Caleb Gullick 56, Thomas Wall 60.
Madison Worthy 54.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- Falcons post pair of wins over county rivals March 21, 2017
- Lady Commodores sink New Albany in division softball March 23, 2017
- South Pontotoc drops Lady Eagles March 23, 2017
- Faulkner Literary Competition now accepting 2017 entries March 24, 2017
- Thursday’s sports results March 24, 2017
- Thursday’s sports results March 24, 2017
- Faulkner Literary Competition now accepting 2017 entries March 24, 2017
- South Pontotoc drops Lady Eagles March 23, 2017
- Lady Commodores sink New Albany in division softball March 23, 2017
- Falcons post pair of wins over county rivals March 21, 2017
- Myke Britt: KHM, you lost and AMERICA WON.. Either join AL SHA...
- Myke Britt: I lived in Mississippi so be very careful about ac...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: Again, your comments are irrelevant to the discuss...
- Myke Britt: OOPS! Sorry all you democrats but the BIDEN CLAN I...
- Lorrie Eddington: i would like to learn how to sew, as I cannot stan...
Recent Comments