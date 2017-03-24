 

Thursday’s sports results

By on March 24, 2017 in Sports

Softball Results

East Union 15, Ingomar 5
East Union 162 006 – 15 14 0
Ingomar 200 021 – 5 10 4

WP: Emily Coggin, LP: Alex Wilhite.
Multiple hits: (E) Coggin 3, Sallie Pannell 3,
Kaitie Boatner, Raelee Bell, Kallie Roberts;
Kelly Mayo, Maggie Smithey, Lindsay Hall.
2B: Pannell.
Records: East Union 7-4-1, 3-0; Ingomar 3-0,
0-1.

Mantachie 9, Myrtle 0
Myrtle 000 000 – 0 2 2
Mantachie 220 023 – 9 9 0

WP: Lynsey Barber, LP: Sara McDonald.
Multiple hits: (M) Kristen Young; (MA)
Emilee Clouse, Hannah Sparks, Taylor Coker.
3B: Hallie Lindsey.

South Pontotoc 11, West Union 4
South Pontotoc 202 302 2 – 11 9 2
West Union 000 020 2 – 4 5 2

WP: Kinzi Ellis, LP: Annie Orman.
Multiple hits: (SP) Eden Bowens, Brook Lilly,
Lexie Ward; (WU) Orman. 2B: (SP) Loren Long.
3B: Jenny Thompson.

Baseball Results
New Albany 6, Byhalia 2
Byhalia 000 000 2 – 2 2 2
New Albany 102 210 x – 6 6 2
WP: Tripp Mills; LP: Kyle Edwards.
Multiple hits: (NA) Sam McMillin.
3B: (NA) Cody Roberts, McMillin.

Golf Results
At Big Oaks GC

Girls Team Results
New Albany 82, North Pontotoc 99,
TCPS 102, Booneville 107.
New Albany: Lucy Martin (Medalist) 38,
Carly Adams 44, Olivia Thompson 51.

Boys Team Results
TCPS 157, New Albany 162, Booneville 168,
North Pontotoc 195, Pontotoc 197.
New Albany: Dean Garrett 39, Jack Cooper 40,
Boone Faulkner 40, Caleb McDonald 43,
Andrew Fennell 44.
At Oaks CC
Team Results
Baldwyn 175, Ingomar 224.
Ingomar: Andrew Trivelli 53, Zach High 56,
Caleb Gullick 56, Thomas Wall 60.

Madison Worthy 54.

