Hawks stay undefeated in division with win over Rebels
By Dennis Clayton on March 25, 2017 in Myrtle, Sports
HICKORY FLAT – Myrtle got timely hitting with runners in scoring position and a strong outing from Lane Bishop on the mound as they defeated Hickory Flat 12-5.
Anthony Lipsey had a big night at the plate, going three for three with four RBIs, including a double. Lipsey also walked twice and scored twice.
Jaden Taylor had two hits and two RBIs to compliment Lipsey’s busy night.
Bishop struck out nine Rebels in six innings of work, including striking out the side in the bottom of the first. Bishop gave up three hits and walked one while hitting one batter.
Myrtle finished the night with 12 hits as Jacob Kent and Bishop joined Lipsey and Taylor with multiple hits with two hits apiece.
Myrtle improved to 3-0 in Division 2-1A with key division games coming up on Tuesday and Friday with county rival West Union.
More on Myrtle’s win over Hickory Flat in Wednesday’s Gazette.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
