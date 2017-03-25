Urchins on target for Union County archery title

East Union won the 2017 Union County Archery Tournament on Friday at Myrtle High School.The Urchins also had the top male shooter, Jeremy Rakestraw with a score of 282 plus the top female shooter and top overall shooter for the tournament, Hillary McBrayer with her score of 283.Final tournament standings and scores were:East Union – 3267Ingomar – 3128Myrtle – 3111West Union – 3021This year’s tournament was highly competitive as evidenced by the scores.North Half Archery Tournament will be held on March 27-29.More on Friday’s Union County Archery Tournament in Wednesday’s Gazette.