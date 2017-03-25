 

Urchins on target for Union County archery title

East Union won the Union County Archery Tournament held at Myrtle on Friday. Photo submitted by Trey Humphreys

East Union won the 2017 Union County Archery Tournament on Friday at Myrtle High School.
The Urchins also had the top male shooter, Jeremy Rakestraw with a score of 282 plus the top female shooter and top overall shooter for the tournament, Hillary McBrayer with her score of 283.
Final tournament standings and scores were:
East Union – 3267
Ingomar – 3128
Myrtle – 3111
West Union – 3021
This year’s tournament was highly competitive as evidenced by the scores.
North Half Archery Tournament will be held on March 27-29.
More on Friday’s Union County Archery Tournament in Wednesday’s Gazette.
Hillary McBrayer of East Union and Allie Williams of Ingomar are pictured after shooting a few well-placed arrows on Friday. Photo submitted by Trey Humphreys.

