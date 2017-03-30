Bulldogs use big inning to sink Commodores
By Dennis Clayton on March 30, 2017 in New Albany, Sports
NEW ALBANY – The New Albany Bulldogs only scored in one inning, but their four-run third was the difference in the 4-3 Division 2-4A win on Tuesday in the opening game of their series.
“That was the biggest win that we’ve had in a long time,” New Albany head coach John Walker said. “We had big two-out hits and had some action going with our baserunners. Caleb (Vance) came up with a BIG two out hit right on the line and Tripp (Mills) followed him up with another two-out hit. That was fun, when you can start putting them (hits) together, stringing hits and scoring runs.”
Zach Ball got the inning started for the Bulldogs with his leadoff single. Sam McMillin’s hit put runners in scoring position at second and third. Eli Jackson drove in Ball with his RBI single to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
“It starts with Zach Ball leading off the inning with our first hit of the game, they (Lafayette) were expecting him to bunt and he blisters one over his (infielder) head and that gets us going,” Walker said. “That hit flips us around to the top of the order and Sam stung a ball and got Zach from first to third then it’s on from there.”
Vance came to the plate with two out and delivered his two-RBI hit and Mills brought him around with his RBI to give the Bulldogs the 4-0 lead after three innings.
“Offensively, we pretty much live and die with our first four and five guys,” Walker said. “That’s the way we have been all year, not that the other guys have not been capable, but so far that’s how we’ve produced offensively. We know those other guys will eventually catch on and we hope it all happens at the same time, when we need it the most.”
McMillin was the starting pitcher and worked six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with two walks while striking out eight to earn the win.
Eli Jackson came on to pitch the seventh in relief and picked up the save as he sat the Commodores down in order.
“Our biggest change this years that we have become a more solid ball club and we’re not making the errors that we did last year,” Walker said. “We understand that now on the mound and we are not putting so much pressure on ourselves to strike guys out. We are trying to locate pitches and try to get weak contact. That’s what Sam was able to do. I thought he threw great and made pitches when he needed to make big pitches. Eli comes in and that’s our first save of the year and it was a doozy! That was a big win for us, we will enjoy it for a day and then we will get back to work to get ready for them on Friday.”
The Bulldogs improve to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in Division 2-4A. Friday’s game at Lafayette starts at 7:00.
