New Albany hosts track and field challenge, Bulldogs medal in various events
New Albany hosted their track and field challenge on Tuesday with five schools participating from New Albany, Amory, Lewisburg, Shannon and Water Valley. No team results were turned in, but New Albany had several athletes to place in various events.
Stacia Massey had a big day in the throwing events, taking first in the shot put with a best of 33-10.00 and second in the discus with a 72-02 throw. Kennedy Rogers took third in both events for New Albany.
Other first place finishers for New Albany were Dakota Wood (2:23.88) in the 800 meters and Jadien Deaton won the 200 meter dash in 23.90.
The 4×800 meter relay team took first with their time of 9:55.00. Team members were Gray Spencer, Brady Dean, Joseph Rutherford and Alex Ball.
Eli Keener was second in the boys discus at 113-02 while Osean Mosley was third in the shot.
New Albany placed in the high jump as Tyneya Finley came in second at 13-09.00 while in the boys competition, Jeremiah Gardner took second at 18-03.00 and David Sizemore was third.
Gray Spencer placed second in the boys 1600 meter run with a time of 5:22.00 while Sizemore had a second place finish in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.18.
B.B. Mason had a second in the the boys 400 meters at 53.28 and Joseph Rutherford was third.
In girls action, Jacqueline Ramirez was second in the 800 meters with a 3:36 time.
Third place finishers for the Bulldogs included Alex Ball in the boys 800 and the boys 4×200 relay team of Kalob Adair, Gardner, Reno Montgomery and Deaton.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
